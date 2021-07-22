Mrs. Kathryn Williams Dobyns, 88, of Dandridge, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Born September 30, 1932, in Columbia, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late George Robert, Sr and Mary John Williams. She graduated from Ward Belmont and Carson-Newman College, and received a master’s degree from George Peabody College. As a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Jefferson City, she was a member of the Agape Sunday School class. She was ordained to be a deacon at First Baptist Church on October 5, 1980.
She served on the benevolence committee, as well as serving on many other committees and in various roles within the church. She was instrumental in the Women’s Ministry Group, King Street and Mother’s Day Out ministries. She assisted on international mission trips to Hungary and Switzerland. She enjoyed getting together with the Carson-Newman Math Department and Faculty Women’s Club, working with Women of Vision, as well as hosting many events for Carson-Newman College and Bluefield College in Virginia. She taught elementary school in Nashville before becoming a mother.
She was loved as a mom, grand mom, great grand mom, and wife. She was a faithful, kind, giving, polite host who had a good sense of humor and always put others first. She had a love for her family, church, travel, and holidays.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Roy A. Dobyns, Sr.; parents; brother and sister-in-law, George Robert, Jr and Mary Williams. She is survived by her children, Roy A. Dobyns, Jr. and wife, Robin of Boone, North Carolina, John Dobyns and his wife, Carol of Raleigh, North Carolina, Joe Dobyns and his wife Donna of Jefferson City, Tennessee; grandchildren Katy King and husband Adam, Kyle Dobyns and wife, Lisa, Jessica Gray and husband, Kevin, Kayla Daffron and husband, Drew, Trey Dobyns, and Carly Jo Dobyns; great-grandchildren Amelia King, Eleanor King, Naomi Dobyns, Lyla Kate Gray, Owen Gray, Cooper Gray; brother and sister-in-law, Finney and Stephanie Williams; four nephews, George Williams, Bill Williams, Tom Williams, John Williams.
Funeral services for Mrs. Kathryn Williams Dobyns will be conducted at First Baptist Church of Jefferson City, Tennessee on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Ellen Di Giosia officiating. Graveside service and burial will follow at Jefferson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to services at First Baptist Church from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Benevolent ministry, 1610 Russell Avenue, Jefferson City, Tennessee 37760.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN 865-475-3892
