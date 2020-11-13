Kathryn Anne Williams, 71, of Rominger, N.C., passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born July 24, 1949 in Greensboro, N.C., where she attended Page High School. She also attended Appalachian State University. She was church administrator at Holy Cross Episcopal in Valle Crucis NC.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Williams, and son, Taylor Williams and his wife, Alyssa, and also two siblings, Ted Oliver and wife, Regina of Chapel Hill and Linda Jacoby of Cape Carteret, N.C. One niece, Jennifer Alley of Madison and one nephew, Ross Jacoby of Atlantic Beach. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Samuel Theodore Oliver and Elizabeth Park Oliver. We will miss her forever.
