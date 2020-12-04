Mrs. Kathleen McDonald Dougherty, 96, of Boone, N.C., passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation.
Born May 28, 2020 in DeKalb County, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late E.W. McDonald and Hannah Culpepper.
Kathleen obtained her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Auburn University. She was a home economics teacher for over 40 years. Mrs. Dougherty was a member of the First Baptist Church in Boone. For a number of years she taught a Seminary Extension courses. Kathleen enjoyed reading and studying her Bible.
She is survived by one son, Edwin M. Dougherty, and a number of cousins.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Shull Dougherty.
Graveside services for Mrs. Kathleen Dougherty will be conducted Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1 PM at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. Officiating will be the Rev. Roy Dobyns.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to NC Baptist Children Homes, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361.
Online condolences may be shared with the Dougherty family at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Dougherty family.
