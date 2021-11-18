Kathleen Ione Hasty, lover of music, basketball, golf, the Kentucky Derby, friends, and fun, age 95, passed away on November 16, 2021 at the Foley Center at Chestnut Hill. She wants you to know… she left.
Born in Louisville, KY, she is proceeded in death by her parents, Reverend B. Frank Hasty and Kathleen Kent Hasty, and her brother B. Frank Hasty Jr.. At age 9, she was one of 4 that won a SC State contest in music. She attended Highland Park High School, and graduated from Amarillo High School. She went on to Amarillo College was president of the Senior class and was voted Miss Amarillo College. Kathleen received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Furman University and a Master’s degree in Social Work from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She worked with the North Carolina Children’s Home Society as the Director of Professional Services. She was awarded the Humanitarian Service Award and Who’s Who in North Carolina for promoting the placement of black and bi-racial children with adoptive families. Most recently, she was a pianist for the well-known singer and musical performer Rhody Jan Meadows (Nancy Jane Giles). She was a member of Boone United Methodist Church and is survived by countless friends and colleagues, as well as nephew’s Douglas Franklin Hasty and Mee Kittiphong.
She leaves you with this… “Life is too short not to laugh.”
A Celebration of Life will be held for Kathleen in the Chapel at Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Market Blvd, Boone, NC 28605, on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Children’s Home Society of NC, ATTN: Accounting, PO Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415 https://www.chsnc.org/donate/ Or Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607 https://wataugahumane.org/donate
