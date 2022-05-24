June Broyles Howser, age 97 of Boone, NC, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in the Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
She was a native of Limestone, TN., and the daughter of the late Wasson and Leora Broyles.
June and her late husband of 58 years Joe, were long time members of Boone United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and drove a school bus for 27 years at Hardin Park School.
She was a loving and supportive wife and mother of six children. She was preceded in death by three sons, Don, Ben and Steven Howser; and five brothers, W.T, Marion Lee, Gilford (Bones), Toddy, and twin brother, Joe Broyles.
She is survived by two sons, Lee and wife, Linda Howser of Limestone, TN., and John and wife, Leslie Howser, of Boone; one daughter, Maxie and husband, Eric Feimster, of Statesville; one granddaughter, Keely Howser of Wilmington, NC; three grandsons, J.P. Hester of Virginia Beach, Va., Ben Howser and wife Kailen Howser of Washington state, and Blake and Brooks Howser of Boone.
A private service will be conducted in Limestone, TN.
In lieu of flowers and food, memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645 and/or Urbana Cemetery, Limestone , TN.
