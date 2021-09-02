Mrs. Judy Ann Chrisley Roark, 74, of Stokesdale, N.C., passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Wesley Long Hospital.
The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, at Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro, N.C.
A native of Pulaski County, Virginia, Judy was born on May 6, 1947, the daughter of the late William Samuel Chrisley and Ruth Gertrude Smith Chrisley. She retired from Wal-Mart where she served as manager at several locations in the western part of the state. She and her husband retired to Summerfield in 2006, and she was a member of Calvary Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Roark, in 2017.
Surviving are her children, Keith Roark and his wife, Andrea, of Mt. Holly, Melinda Tucker and her husband, Eric, of Stokesdale; former daughter-in-law Noel Hoffmann of Asheville; three sisters Betty Carter of Roanoke, VA, Janice Bowman of Evansville, GA, and step-sister Lola Dice of Wytheville, VA; three grandchildren James Roark, Bree Roark, and Addyson Tucker; step grandchildren Kaelyn Warren, Trevor Stroud, Auren Stroud, and Koen Shook.
Memorial donations may be made to her church, Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro, NC 27409 or the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Suite 104, Greensboro, NC 27409.
Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is serving the family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
