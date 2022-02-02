Joyce Lea Greer Carlton, 87, of Liberty Grove Church Road, Fleetwood, N.C., passed away January 31, 2022 at her home.
Born June 3, 1934 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Lawrence and Willie Jane Greer. Joyce was of the Baptist faith.
For more than 30 years, she and her husband, Grady, raised poultry for Holly Farms and Tyson. Joyce was educated in the Watauga County school system before graduating from Wilkes Community College, earning an associate degree in Business Administration. To sustain her family, Joyce prepared the annual vegetable gardens raising produce for family meals and canning the remainder for the future. She always enjoyed working in her flower beds and sharing cuttings with family and friends. Close to her heart were all her dog companions. On occasion, she would comb the mountains with friends searching for ginseng.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Sandra Aycoth and husband, Ronald, of Winston-Salem; grandson, Capt. Dustin Aycoth of the US Army, S. Korea; great grandson, Jack Aycoth of Columbia, NC; sister, Louise Moretz of Boone; brother, Loye Greer of Lake Wylie, SC; and longtime friend and neighbor, Elbert Miller. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Carlton; daughter, Susie Byrum; sister, Betty Wood; and brothers, Troy, Bill and Nelson Greer.
A Celebration of Life service to honor Joyce will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Carlton family.
