Joyce Irving Bryant, 85, of Boone, N.C., passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at her home.
She was born February 9, 1936 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Laddie Joe Irving and Susan Ada Roach Irving. She worked in furniture sales and interior design and was a member of the Boone Church of Christ.
Joyce found the love of her life, Bill, in high school and they were happily married for 49 years. She loved time with her family and was amazed she got to be a great-grandmother for the last year of her life. She appreciated close friendships with many, including church friends.
She remained joyful and determined despite eye challenges in her later years. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays and church events and making and sharing her delicious fudge.
She lived her life with elegance, humor and love and left things more beautiful than she found them.
She is survived by one daughter, Terry Bryant Greene and husband Tony Dale Greene of Boone; one granddaughter, Kaley Greene Jordan and husband Daniel Jordan of Nashville, Tennessee; one grandson, Cameron Bryant Greene of Chicago, Illinois; one great-granddaughter, Ellis Jordan of Nashville, Tennessee and one sister-in-law, Carolyn Bryant of Stevenson, Alabama. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Eli Bryant, one sister, Judy Shook, and one brother, Lattie Joe Irving, Jr.
Funeral services were conducted outdoors Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to BostonSight (where she received treatment) at 464 Hillside Avenue Suite 205 Attn: Development Needham, MA 02494 or www.bostonsight.org
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
