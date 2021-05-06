Joy Dianne Key Kelly, 59, of Sanford, N.C., passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Montgomery County on February 21, 1962 to the late Douglas Key and Dorothy Poole Key. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother David Key.
Joy is survived by her sisters, Betty Patterson and husband, Jerome, of Broadway and Linda Woodard and husband, Randall, of Mountain City, Tennessee; nieces, Christina Hudler and Elizabeth Long and nephews, Josh Key and Chris Key.
Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no memorial service. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 1 PM until 4 PM at the home of Betty and Jerome Patterson, 542 Lee Co. Line Road, Broadway, NC 27505.
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com
