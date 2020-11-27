Joseph Patrick “Joe” Daly, 62, of Boone, N.C., passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C.
Joe was born in Queens Co. NY, to the late William Joseph Daly and Margaret Evelyn Martin Daly Clare. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Frank Daly; and his stepfather, John Clare.
Joe received a BA at Columbia College, NY, his Masters from Cornell University in Ithaca, NY and his PHD from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. He was a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Management, College of Business at Appalachian State University, in Boone, NC. During his 28 years at Appalachian, Joe published many research journal articles, won the Research Award in 1998, and was a much-loved teacher and colleague. Joe was a member of the High County Writers and the Parkinson’s Support Group. He loved hiking, reading, writing, and spending time with his dogs and grand dogs.
Surviving Joe is his loving wife of 33 years, Mary Anne Smith Daly; sons, Justin Daly and Nicholas Daly, both of Boone, N.C.; daughter, Christina Daly (Joey Lard) of Memphis, TN; sisters, Peggy Pizzo (Phil) of Palo Alto, CA, Pat Daly (Gene Hillman) of Brookhaven, PA, Gerry Alexis (Marcus, deceased) of Oakland, CA, Mary Daly (Tom Wilkinson) of Corning, NY, Cathy Clare Walter of Huntingtown, MD; brothers, Bill Daly (Janet) of Port Saint Lucie, FL, and Chris Clare (Prabha Parameswaren) of Evanston, IL; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to Covid 19 a Memorial Service will be planned for a later date at St. Luke’s Episcopal in Boone NC.
Donations in Joe’s name can be made to the National Institute of Mental Health: nimh.nih.gov/about/connect-with-nimh/donate-to-mental-health-research.shtml
Condolences can be made to the family at ashevilleareaalternative.com
