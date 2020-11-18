Joseph Lee Miller, 80, of Auborn Trivette Road, Sugar Grove, N.C., passed away Saturday morning, November 7, 2020 at Carolinas Health Care System Blue Ridge Hospital in Morganton.
Born December 9, 1939 in Edgerton, Ohio, he was a son of Beryl and Marion Miller. He received his BS degree from Ohio Northern in Ada, Ohio in 1961 and his MA degree Education from Bowling Green State University in 1962. Joe served as a Physical Education teacher and coached most of his career. He coached football, basketball and track, baseball at Ohio Northern, basketball at Methodist College and finished his career in Adoptive P.E. After his retirement in 2000, Joe and Sue moved to Boone. Joe was a man who enjoyed life to the fullest in a multitude of activities including family camping, tennis, bicycling, traveling, hiking, tubing, visiting family, and spending time with his grandchildren. In 2011, Joe had a stroke but that did not stop him from many activities, especially a trip to Lourdes, France in 2018 and playing freecell. He never gave up.
Joe is survived by his wife, Sue, of 55 years; two sons, Andrew and Patrick (Annessa) Miller; two grandchildren, Kennedy and Grayson Miller; and two siblings, Patricia (Ray) Strouse and Jim (Barbara) Miller.
A Life Celebration for Joe will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Elizabeth of the Hill Catholic Church, 259 Pilgrims Way, Boone, NC 28607; to St. Joseph College Seminary, 22 Arctus Ave., Mt. Holly, NC 28120; or to the Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Miller family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.