John Warren Fischer, a long time Boone resident, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 9, 2020 in Nebo, N.C.
John and his wife, Marcia had recently moved to Nebo, where they have a home on Lake James. He was the son of Maurice and Norma Fischer of New York.
John is survived by his wife, Marcia Gardin Fischer; and his children, Holly Rose Fischer and son in-law David Pitts of Raleigh, N.C.; and son, Andrew John Fischer, of Asheville, N.C.; his brother, Robert Fischer of California; and sister, Margaret Rappaport of Michigan.
Originally from Scarsdale, NY, John was an excellent multi-sport athlete, excelling in football, wrestling and lacrosse as well as swimming. After high school he attended The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 1968. During his attendance at the University of Pennsylvania, John played football before injuries ended his playing career. However, he remained an avid swimmer, scuba diver, biker and hiker throughout the remainder of his life. In retirement spending time doing what he loved, kayaking and doing yoga with Marcia along with traveling.
Following graduation from Penn, John pursued his interests in working with his hands. He owned and operated a trout farm in Montana, also doing woodworking and a carpenter before settling in Boone, N.C. in the early 1980's.
For more than thirty years John operated SQS, a successful spa, pool and hot tub business in Boone, not only selling supplies and equipment, but handling customized design and installation himself. He also owned properties and was his own property manager.
John was a devoted husband to Marcia, a loving father to his two children and a beloved companion to all his friends. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who know him.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com
