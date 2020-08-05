Mr. John David Farthing, 73, of Morganton, N.C., passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Born April 25, 1947 in Watauga County, he was the son of the late George David and Loy Farthing. Mr. Farthing was retired from Western Piedmont Community College.
He is survived by his wife, Christy Farthing; and his nieces and nephews, Steve Clawson of Hickory, Cindy Ray of Edgefield, S.C., Sandy Platts of Ridge Spring, S.C., and Joey Clawson of Boone, and their families.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Farthing Herlong.
Graveside services for Mr. Farthing will be conducted Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 PM at the Winfield Scott Farthing Cemetery, also known as the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of the donors choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the Farthing family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Farthing family.
