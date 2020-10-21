John Booten Moffett, Jr. of Harkers Island, North Carolina went to be with his Heavenly Father October 16, 2020, after a long battle with Chordoma, a rare cancer. He was born March 7, 1946, in Homestead, Florida to the late John B. Moffett II and Mary Delk Moffett. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane.
Mr. Moffett was an AT&T retiree and life member of Telephone Pioneers of America. He served with the National Guard in Homestead, Florida and is a member of Huggins Memorial Baptist Church, Harkers Island, North Carolina.
John was a loving and caring husband, father, and poppy to his grandchildren. He had a great love for the Sea of Abaco, Bahamas and love for all the beautiful people of Green Turtle Cay, where he will rest at sea for a while.
Survivors include his wife and soulmate, Linda Mayberry Moffett; a son, Hombre and wife Jessique; three daughters, Lisa Moffett East, and husband Neil, Leah Browning and husband Scott, Tara Trivette and husband Jesse; grandchildren, Logan, Taylor, Cobey, Chris, and Temperance; and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Lanan. Also, surviving, a sister, Janet Brown Altman of Florida.
A private Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, October 24, 2020, with family and friends and his beloved pastors, Mike Barfoot and David Adams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Lodge/American Cancer Society, 125 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, Massachusetts 02130 in honor of John Booten Moffett, Jr.
Online condolences may be left at greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com, Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Moffett family.
