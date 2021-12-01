Joesph Ellis Maples, Sr., was born born July 20, 1930 at the Mid Pines Country Club, Moore County, North Carolina.
Attended Edwards Military Institute in Salemburg, N.C., from 1943 to May 1948 attaining the rank of 1st Lt. and placed in command of the school band. Was primary bugler for over three years.
Following school he was employed in gold construction/operations at the Raleigh CC, Farmville CC, Kempsville Meadows GC (VA.) Roanoke CC in Williamston and Siler City CC. In March of 1959 he was employed by the Boone (NC) Golf Club as Director of Golf until retirement in late 1993. In early 2011 at the age of 80, took a part-time position as a van driver for the Wilkes Transportation Authority.
He was a 60 plus year member of both the Professional Golfers Association and the Golf Course Superintendents Association and was active in affairs of the Carolinas PGA Section serving on the Tournament Committee, as District VP and one year as Secretary Treasurer.
An active member of the National Rifle Association, he was a firearms collector and avid marksman attaining status as an expert with pistol and rifle as well as Shooter of the Year with the Watauga Gun Club in Boone.
He became interested in flying in 1965 and accumulated over 1200 hours as pilot, many while serving with the Civil Air Patrol on search and rescue missions. While active in CAP he was Squadron Commander in Wilkesboro, Group II Commander, Wing Safety Officer and Chief of Staff to the Wing Commander, attaining the rank of Lt. Colonel.
He became a born again believer by placing his trust in Jesus Christ in September of 1987 while singing in the choir at a Bailey Smith Crusade in Boone. Prior to that he would say he was a Christian even while serving one church as Deacon but such was not the case and there was little evidence to support such a claim. All that changed with his new birth in 1987. In the years following, he was active in the choir ministry at Mt. Vernon in Boone, NC, Mountain Grove near Lenoir, and lastly Tri City Baptist in Conover.
He was preceded in death by his father J. Ellis Maples; mother Mary Alice Maples Ladner; and two sons, Davy Lee Maples and Jeffery Keith Maples.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Anne, a daughter Mary Susan Brannen, and husband John, a son Joseph Ellis Maples, Jr and wife Karen; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a stepson Stewart Todd Morgan and stepdaughter Andrea Noelle Morgan.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Praise to the God of grace and second chances will be held for the family.
