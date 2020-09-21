Joe Louis Moore, son of the late Ulyless (Addie) Moore was born in Vilas, North Carolina on April 25, 1943.
He transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on September 14,2020.
He graduated from his alma mater, Gary West Virginia. Shortly thereafter he began work at the Vermont TWO Plant in Boone, North Carolina.
Joe, then moved to Detroit where he met the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth Cannon and they took their vows on November 25, 1977. Joe Louis, was a dedicated father, loving husband and a hard worker. He did indeed put the "M" in MAN.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Clarence, William, Grady and Eddie; sisters, Nancy, Joyce May, and Carolione.
He leaves to cherish his memory: loving wife, Mary Moore; children, Shelia (John) Batts, of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Joe Phillip (Myra) Bonner of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Charlotte (Wesley) Clark of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Kim (Sherlock) Springer of New York, New York, Crystal Moore of Little Rock, Arkansas, Tahisha Moore of Detroit, Michigan, Janelle Moore of Atlanta, Georgia, Michael Moore of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Donald Moore of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Jovan Moore of Memphis, Tennessee, Demetrius Moore of Detroit, Michigan, Ramsey Moore of Detroit, Michigan, Randy Moore of Flint, Michigan, Jeremy Moore of McMinnville, Tennessee, Darnisha Moore of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Rendell Moore of Fayetteville, Tennessee and Edwin Moore of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; brothers, Landon Moore of Detroit, Michigan and Johnny Moore of Villas, North Carolina; sister, Joanne Moore of Vilas, North Carolina; sisters-in-law, Clara (Waymon) Lanier of Cleveland, Ohio and Shatara Cannon of Detroit, Michigan; brothers-in-law, Tommy Cannon of Detroit, Michigan and Michael Cannon of Detroit, Michigan; a host of nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Joe Louis Moore will be conducted Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.,at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Moore Family Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the Moore family at www.hamptonfuneralhome.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
