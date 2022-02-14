Joan Marie Underwood, 58, passed away at her home in Rochester, Minnesota on January 9th, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Joan was born on June 1, 1963, to Howard Underwood and Veronica “Roni” Underwood (Kvasnicka) and grew up in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota.
Joan had a variety of work experiences, working with ASSE, an international student exchange program and as an esthetician in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and again with ASSE in southern California. In 2008 Joan moved to Boone, NC and closer to her two sisters, Mary Underwood and Laurie Bienko. Although Joan experienced several strokes in mid-life and disability, she never stopped moving, trying, giving and living. Realizing there were other traumatic brain injury survivors and family care givers in the area, she and Physical Therapist Katherine Graham organized and managed High Country Brainstormers, the areas’ first and only support group of its kind. In 2015 Joan left her family and the High Country friends whose lives she had enriched and returned to Minnesota.
Joan was a loving mother, loyal sister, caring friend and an amazing grandma, “Noni,” to her grandkids whom she adored. She relished the time spent with loved ones. Even in her hardest times her sense of humor remained intact. Though she experienced many health challenges and, more recently cancer, Joan was never one to complain. She was fiercely independent, a creature of habit, a good listener and passionate about doing the right thing. She loved being in nature and all creatures. Many lucky pets were cared for by Joan while their people were away. Joan was a Mayo Clinic volunteer who pampered patients with hand massages. Despite being slowed by her illnesses, Joan spent her last Earthly years being with family and friends, traveling and making over 40 personalized quilts for loved ones.
Joan is survived by her sons, Hector Morales and Dustin (Kelly) Boyd; grandchildren, Brooke and Colin Boyd; and brothers and sisters, Dan (Nan) McGuiness, Mary Underwood (Ben Henderson), Pat (Mary Beth) Underwood, Laurie Bienko, Jack (Kim) Underwood, and Kathy (Dick) Goodman, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Michael.
A Celebration of Life is being held Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at worlein.com
