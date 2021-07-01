Jimmy Lowrance

Jimmy Lowrance of Boone, N.C.,passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at his home.

 
He was born on April 22, 1936 in Valle Crucis, the youngest child of the late Joe Henderson and Hattie Tester Lowrance. He was a faithful member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Boone for nearly 60 years. Jim retired from Appalachian State University where he was a law enforcement officer. He was a veteran of the US Navy where he served on the USS Manley DD-940, as well as in the Caribbean during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
 
He loved to mow and kept a beautifully maintained yard and home. He wore a smile on his face and loved visits from friends and family.
 
Jim was preceded in death by his parents;a son, Dwaine Eddie Lowrance;sisters, Thelma Shook, Mable Reese, and Edith Lowrance;brothers, Melvin, Marvin, Ralph, Frank and Henry Lowrance.
 
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Rena Hodges Lowrance;Steve Woodring and wife,Piper, Callie Woodring Crump and husband,Matt, Ethan Woodring and Lizzie Mak Crump;several nieces and nephews, as well as his many neighborhood friends and his fur baby Topper.
 
Funeral services for Jimmy Lowrance will be conducted Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 2 PM at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Officiating will be the Rev. Ron Hayes and the Rev. Billy Norris. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m.at Oak Grove Baptist Church.
 
Online condolences may be shared with the Lowrance family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
 
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Lowrance family.

