Jewell Coffey Moody, 99, of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away Friday evening, July 31, 2020, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.
Jewell was born January 20, 1921 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Leon and Marion Norris Coffey. She was a retired owner and operator of Moody’s Furniture in Blowing Rock. Jewell is a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Boone.
She is survived by one son, Larry Moody of Blowing Rock; one brother, Wayne Coffey of Blowing Rock, and a sister-in-law, Betty Coffey of Blowing Rock.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Moody; one granddaughter, Kristi Moody; three brothers, Homer, Wade, and Owen Coffey, and four sisters, Thelma Deal, Irene Woods, Helen Carroll, and Marie Broyhill.
Funeral services for Jewell Coffey Moody will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, August 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the funeral home, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.
The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the Moody family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.