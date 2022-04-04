Jerry Lewis Butler loved his family more than anything in this world. Dr. Jerry L. Butler DDS, MAGD passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was known for his dedication to his family, hard work ethic, attention to detail and indomitable energy.
Dr. Jerry L. Butler was born September 19, 1946, in Grifton, NC to the late Marry Edna Kilpatrick Butler, first born in a family of five: Lloyd Allen (Pat) Butler, Jennifer (John) Talton, Michael (Renee) Butler, and Steven (Barbara) Butler as well as half siblings John Scallion and Jan Leonard who he became very close with in his adult life. At Grifton High School, Jerry was an all-season athlete and was most proud of being their quarterback for the football team.
Upon graduation, Jerry first attended the University of Western Carolina before transferring to The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he majored in Mathematics and Chemistry. He worked his way through school at the nearby Hardee's on Franklin Street, the location where to this day he attests that he was the first person to ever conceive and serve a Double Cheeseburger. Even as a young adult, many of his classmates gave him credit for their success in academia, supporting their studies and encouraging them to stay on track.
After college, Jerry Butler attended the School of Dentistry at University of Chapel Hill where he graduated a Doctor of Dental Surgery. Upon graduation, Dr. Butler ventured to the cooler climate of Boone, NC in 1972 where he first opened his dental practice on Faculty Street in the Little Blue House - on the site of which now stand The Brookes Apartments, which he built with and dedicated to his daughter.
Always dedicated to knowledge, self-improvement, and providing the best possible medical and personal care, Dr. Butler was a lifetime member of the Pankey Institute. Following this lifelong pursuit of continuing education to provide the highest quality of dental and health care to patients, in 2000 Dr. Butler was awarded the title Master of the Academy of General Dentistry, a signifier of his dedication to the perfection of his craft and service to patients that less than two percent of dentists achieve.
During his 50 years of practice, Dr. Butler served the community in many ways, sometimes formally through church & community groups and by regularly providing dental service free of charge, but more often than not he worked behind the scenes. He was always supporting, encouraging, and guiding those around him in their pursuits of personal achievement. He learned at an early age the impact a positive advocate can have on a life and was determined to be that advocate for as many as he could. Dr. Butler also served through his work and knew the uplifting and emotional impact creating a beautiful smile could have on its owner.
Dr. Butler was also a contractor. After being raised on a small tobacco farm in Grifton, he took his knowledge and skills to build the town of Boone. Many now landmark buildings in Boone were dreamt and constructed by Dr. Butler and in 1990 he took these skills to build the beautiful home in which he would raise his family.
Jerry Butler was a keen and ever-enthusiastic businessman, but even more so a family man. Every project he started always served to teach his children and bring his family together. A certified Private Pilot, Scuba Diver, Captain, he and his family enjoyed flying, spending time by the ocean, and going on adventures at Price Park. He took every day to teach his children lessons which they could take and teach their children. He knew the importance of bringing people together and annually arranged family, dental, and class reunions his favorite of which was for his Grifton High classmates. Their high school reunions are nothing more than being young again telling the tales of all the unbelievable things and the fun they had and still have.
Dr. Butler was a member of the local Kiwanis Club of America in the 1970's and 1980's where he served as President and in 1982 served as Lt. Governor for North Carolina and South Carolina. Dr. Butler also produced, directed and encouraged the local SAY NO TO DRUGS telethon in 1990 to raise funds and bring awareness to the community. Dr. Butler was also very active in the American Heart Association where he chaired numerous Heart Ball Banquets for Watauga County. Dr. Butler served on the Appalachian District Health Board, was a member of the American Dental Association, American Cancer Society, North Carolina Dental Society, Tar Heel Dental Club, Pankey Institute, and Local Leader of the UNC Alumni Association.
Jerry has been married to his immensely beloved teammate, partner, colleague, and world exploring companion Phyllis Vann Butler for 40 years. Together they have two children Brooke and Rhett Butler.
A Service to Celebrate Jerrys life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 3rd at Boone United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends in the Chapel following the service. For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider donations to Life Extension Foundation or the American Heart Association.
Smiles Are Forever
Online condolences may be sent to the Butler family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.