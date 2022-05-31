Heaven's gates opened and Jennie Belle Mathes was greeted with open arms by Jesus and her Mama and Papa welcomed her home on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Jennie Belle, 93, was born on July 21, 1928 in Avery County, a daughter of the late Dover Bailey and the late Jennie Jackson Bailey. Jennie Belle was a member of the Beech Bottom Mennonite Church where she was a secretary treasurer for the church. She was family oriented, the mother of the church, and never met a stranger. Jennie Belle loved to cut up and joke with everyone. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dover Bailey; mother, Jennie Bailey; daughter, Katherine Scott; three sisters, Mamie Fox, Gertrude Isom, Marietta Harper; five brothers, Norman Bailey, Arthur Bailey, Hesby Bailey, Alvin Bailey, Sr., Cornelius Grover; and husband, Ray Mathes.
Jennie Belle leaves behind to cherish her memory, four sons, Johnny (Deborah) Mathes of Newland, NC, Michael (Venus) Mathes, Rickie (ShannonRae) Mathes, Greg (Arline) Bailey; daughter, Janet Patterson; five grandsons, Jeffery Harris, Jonathan Mathes, Michael Mathes, Jr., Brian Cosby, Michael Holiman; four granddaughters, Dawnice Mathes, Melissa Koehler, Mindy Boyd, Maggie Boston; Great-Granddaughter, Jenna Harris and a host of other great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends beginning at 6pm on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home until 8pm.
Services for Jennie Belle Mathes will be held on Saturday, June 4th, beginning at 1pm from the Beech Bottom Mennonite Church with Pastor Brian Griffith and Pastor Wayne Dugger Officiating.
Interment will be in the Beech Bottom Family Cemetery following services on Saturday, June 4th.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Beech Bottom Mennonite Church
