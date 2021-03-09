Jeanne L. Dailey, 79, of Boone, N.C.,passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.
Mrs. Dailey was born on January 31, 1942 in Berkley, Michigan to the late Harvey Walter and Eva May Harden Bossenberger. She is survived by her husband Joseph Solomon Dailey III of the home, sons, Michael Cutler of Florida and Timothy Cutler of Zionville, daughter, Christine Cutler Theim of Zionville, stepsons, Joseph Dailey of Middletown, Pennsylvania, Steven Dailey of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Robert Dailey of Palmyra, Pennsylvania, stepdaughter, Kim Dailey Lehman of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be help for Mrs. Dailey on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, Tennessee
A celebration of life for friends and family will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the Dailey family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
