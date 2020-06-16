Jean Yvonne Yunker Bard, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 9, 2020.
Jean was at home and had just celebrated her 91st birthday. Jean was born on June 8, 1929 in Wauwatosa Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Edna and John Yunker. Jean graduated from Wauwatosa High School in 1947 and graduated from the University of Wisconsin (Madison) in 1952 with a BS degree in Home Economics.
While at UW, Jean met her future husband, George Wied Bard. Jean and George were active members of the Hoofers (Outing Club) at UW and kept in touch with many friends long after graduation. They were married on July 11, 1953 at the First Congregational Church in Wauwatosa WI.
Jean, George and family moved to Manhattan Beach, CA from Waukegan Illinois in 1958. They also enjoyed many wonderful family times at their Lake Arrowhead CA cabin. Jean was very active in the Girl Scouts as a leader as well as the AFS (American Field Service - an international student exchange program) and hosted their first exchange daughter from South Africa, Karen Hindson from 1971-1972. The Bard family relocated to Boone, NC in 1972. Jean founded the AFS program in Boone and they hosted their second daughter, Brigitte Lintner from Austria from 1976-1977. Jean worked as a hospital dietician in both Torrance CA and Watauga County NC. She helped develop and earn accreditation of the hospital nutrition and dietary programs for the Watauga County and Avery County area hospitals. Jean obtained her masters in library science in 1979 from Appalachian State University.
Jean cherished her family, family time and holidays spent together. Jean had a love of camping, traveling, gardening, music and reading. She had an inquisitive mind and developed a passion for genealogy. She took the opportunity to reach out to relatives nationally and internationally. She created an extensive library of the family lineage. Jean was a long-time active member of Appalachian State University's Senior Scholars and the Boone United Methodist Church, giving her service to both in many ways throughout the years.
Jean is survived by her husband George of 67 years, her brother, John Yunker, (Lillian, Alabama); three children, Lynne (George) Hancock, Beaufort S.C., Richard (Leslie) Bard, Chapel Hill, N.C., and Nancy (Roger) Bard-Nelson of Blowing Rock, N.C.; and her two AFS daughters, Dr. Karen Hindson (Weinheim, Germany) and Brigitte Lintner (Prague, Czech Republic). Jean was the beloved Grandma, Nana, to Aaron Nelson (Boston, MA) and sister Rachel Nelson (Blowing Rock, N.C.), sisters, Holly Bard (Greenville, S.C.), and Melissa Bard (Los Angeles, CA) and George Hancock Jr. (Missoula, MT).
The Bard family would like to extend sincere thanks to the caring staff of Home Instead and the wonderful nurses and staff of Medi Home Health and Hospice for the support provided.
A small private family service will be held. Due to the COVID19 pandemic there will be no visitation. Per her wishes Jeans ashes will be spread in Western North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeans memory to AFS at https:www.afsusa.org
On-line messages of condolence and sympathy may be shared at www.austinandbarnefuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Bard family.
