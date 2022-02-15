Jean (Combs) Eakes of Boone and Smithfield, N.C., died in early February. The youngest of five children of the late Robert and Lillie Burks, she was born in May 1930 in Cheyenne County, Colorado.
Her family relocated to Yates Center, Kansas where she attended high school & was Homecoming Queen her senior year. She helped on the farm in her early years, worked at Ohio State & lastly in Property Mgmt from 1975 - 1980 in Raleigh. While in this position she had the extremely good fortune to meet, fall in love with & eventually marry Lt. Colonel Lindsey G. Eakes / USAF. Their love of the NC mountains had them moving to Deep Gap for 8 years. The next 28 years were spent in Fayetteville. In 2017 she moved into Appalachian Brian Estates in Boone. She loved her new home so very much & was blessed with great friends and a top notch staff at ABE. She enjoyed rides on the Blue Ridge Pkwy as well as meanderings in the countryside.
Some of her best times were had at the large annual Eakes family reunions in Johnston County. A special THANKS to all of the Eakes family for accepting her so graciously into their family. Many other memorable times were spent across from the Old Drug Store where Lindsey's mom Eva Eakes resided & cooked so many delicious meals.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Colonel Lindsey G. Eakes; her son, Bradley Combs; stepsons, Jonathan Eakes and Lindsey Eakes II; sisters, Florence Vaughn, June Flournoy, Bonnie Feldman and brother Clifford Burks.
She is survived by her son, Dana Combs of Vilas, N.C. She is also survived by stepchildren Judith & Ron Goins, Selma, Randall & Pat Eakes, Clayton, Thomas & Cheryl Eakes, Durham, Jeffrey & Nancy Eakes, Cary, as well as 20+ grand & great-grand family members.
She will be laid to rest in the Combs/Eakes Memorial Garden in Vilas where views of Grandfather and Beech Mtns will ensure a beautiful resting spot for all of eternity.
