Janice W. Bainter Adams, 99, of Mount Vernon, Ohio formerly of Boone, North Carolina passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Mount Vernon.
She was born on October 22, 1921 in Coshocton, Ohio to the late Jay L. and Nellie (Johnson) Bainter.
Janice graduated in 1939 from Coshocton High School and moved to Boone, N.C., in 1960. She was an LPN for the Watauga Hospital in Boone and retired in 1986. Janice was a member of the Advent Christian Church in Boone. With declining health, Janice decided in 2017 to move to Mount Vernon to be closer to her family.
Janice is survived by her niece, Stephanie (Ron) Bainter Mahring of Howard and a nephew, Phillip (Jamie) Bainter of Anderson, S.C.
In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Leora Bainter.
The family would like to thank the church family of the Advent Christian Church that helped Janice live at home, until her move to Ohio and the family would also like to thank the staff of Country Club Rehabilitation Campus and Capital City Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Janice.
A private service will be observed. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit snyderfuneralhomes.com
The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home in Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Janice W. Bainter Adams.
