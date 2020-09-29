Janet Maxine Coffey McGuire, 83, of Kansas City, Missouri, a native and former resident of Watauga County, N.C., passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Maxine was born March 1, 1936 in Boone, North Carolina to Glenn Coffey and Reba Jones. Her father preferred the name Maxine so she was known by that name by family and friends.
Maxine grew up in a loving family along with one sister and three brothers. She attended School at Elkland High School in Todd, N.C., and graduated from high School at Appalachian High School in Boone, N.C., in 1955.
Before she graduated from high school, she took on a permanent and lifetime job/partnership when she married Tom McGuire from Todd, N.C., in 1954. I doubt if she had any idea of what she was getting into but she must have been a wonderful partner to stick around for over 60 years. She worked and supported her husband through college at UNC Chapel Hill, JC Penney Co., The Air Force, The Nebraska Air National Guard, and TWA. Her support was vital to Tom's success as a pilot because of so much time away from home.
Maxine has been able to do things that would have seemed unlikely or maybe impossible.
For her daughters 16th birthday, she and her family took Shannon to London to see the city and see a Broadway show. She and her family took her mother and father in law to Hawaii for a 10-day vacation. She was able to take her daughter to New York City to see Cats after she graduated from college.
There are way too many wonderful stories about her life as a wife, mother, homemaker and friend to cover here. All through her life she has been a happy person.
Maxine is survived by her husband, Thomas W. McGuire of the home; one son, Brent Thomas McGuire of Ocoee, Florida; one daughter, Shannon Wynn Wilson of Lee's Summit, Missouri; two brothers, Billy Glenn Coffey of Powell, Tennessee, and Joe Leonard Coffey of Deep Gap, N.C.; and one sister, Mary Lorene Williams of Kingsport, Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Coffey.
Memorial services for Janet Maxine Coffey McGuire will be conducted Saturday afternoon, October 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The Reverend Laura Weant will officiate. Burial will follow in the Old Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 1030 Big Hill Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.
Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing are requested.
Online condolences may be sent to the McGuire family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
