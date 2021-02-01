Jane C. Houck, age 87, of Boone, N.C., passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
Mrs. Houck was born in Union County, youngest child of the late Andrew B. and Clara A. Crowell. She was a retired payroll clerk at Appalachian State University.
Mrs. Houck was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Houck, and by her four brothers, Andrew, William, James, and Ned Crowell. She is survived by her son, John and his wife, Kelene, and by many loving nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local public library.
