Mrs. Jan Haltom Plyler, 88, of Boone, N.C., passed away April 10, 2021 at her home.
Jan was the daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. W.L. Haltom of Martinsburg, W.Va. She was a graduate of the Penn Hall School in Chambersburg, PA and Randolph-Macon Women’s College in Lynchburg, VA. Following her graduation from college she received a certificate in Physical Therapy at the University of Pennsylvania and worked in her profession both in Cincinnati, OH and Raleigh, NC.
While in Cincinnati, she met her husband E.L. Plyler with whom she had four children: first daughter deceased at birth, Laura Anderson and husband Ted, Mohegan Lake, NY, W. Lanson Plyler and wife Melissa of Boone, NC and Ann Plyler and companion, Roseann Margiotta of NY, NY. She is also survived by a sister, Martha H. Warrick of Louisville, KY and nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild (to arrive in May). Other survivors include a sister, cousin Drew Terry of Hot Springs, AK.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 PM Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Bud Russell. Private graveside services will be at St. Mark Lutheran Cemetery in Claremont.
Memorials to debra of America, 75 Broad St., Suite 300, NY, NY 10004 or to Caldwell Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St., NE., Lenoir, NC 28645.
The family extends a ‘special expression of gratitude’ to Mrs. Plylers’ caregivers, Beverly Randall and Sandra Watson.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Plyler family.
