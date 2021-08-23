Mr. James W. "Bill" Stanberry, 99, of Boone, N.C., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at his home.
Born May 22, 1922 in Marion, N.C., he was a son of the late William Turner Stanberry and Mayme Miller Stanberry.
Bill was retired from AT&T where he worked as a cable repairman for many years. He was a member and former Sunday School teacher and Deacon at Meat Camp Baptist Church. Bill was a WWII Veteran, having served as a medic in India on the Burma Road. Bill also enjoyed working on small engines, camping, trading cars and working with his hands. He was awarded the High Country Care Giver of the Year in 2009 for the care of his beloved wife of 63 years during her battle with Alzheimer's disease.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Willa Rae Stanberry; one sister, Jean Ladd; and three brothers, Ed, Ralph and Charles Stanberry.
He is survived by his daughter, Valerie Kuykendall and her husband, Dwayne; two grandchildren, William Kuykendall and wife, Jaide, of Kings Mountain and Anna Kuykendall and husband, Matthew Smith of Asheville; two great grandchildren, Turner and Caroline Kuykendall of Kings Mountain and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and burial for Mr. Bill Stanberry were conducted Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating was Pastor Mike Townsend.
Memorials may be made to the Watauga County Project on Aging, Home Delivered Meals, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Unit A, Boone, NC 28607 or to Medi-Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 101, Boone, NC 28607.
The family would like to say a special thank you to his caregiver, Dwayne Kuykendall and friends, Larry Austin, Jane and Jack Evans and Betty and Bill Clawson for their love, care and support.
Online condolences may be shared with the Stanberry family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Stanberry family.
