James Richard Peacock, born on April 10, 1966 in Cincinnati, Ohio, passed from this earth on January 21st, 2022 after a lengthy struggle with various health issues.
He will be greatly missed as a son, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, colleague and friend.
He is survived by his mother, Ann Peacock of Lebanon, Ohio; and by his sisters, Diane Negi (Lakshman) of Akron, OH and Karen Peacock of Newport, KY. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Gavin Peacock Shumaker (Mike) and by his six nieces and nephews, Geoffrey Peacock, Katie Peacock, Colin Peacock, Natalie Peacock, Asha Negi and Akash Negi. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Peacock; and his brother, David Peacock.
He is also survived by his birth siblings Becky Lipp, David (Sandy) Gehrlein, John Gehrlein and Michael Roush. He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Dorothy Martin, brother-in-law Michael Lipp and niece DeeAnn Lipp. He is survived by several other birth nieces and nephews.
He was a rare individual who had a sharp mind and also worked well with his hands; this was evidenced from his many academic and career achievements to the elaborate stone landscaping that he added at his home. He was a gifted artist and singer. More importantly, he was generous with his time, expertise, humor and care of others.
Before graduating from Finneytown High School, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He received a bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies and master's degree in Gerontological studies from Miami University of Ohio. He earned a second master's and a doctoral degree, both in Sociology, from the University of Akron.
Dr. Peacock accepted a position as assistant professor of sociology and gerontology at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 1996, then joined the Sociology Department at Appalachian State University (Boone, NC) in 2003. In 2008 he was named assistant director of the university's graduate program in gerontology. He was promoted to full professor in 2014; he retired from ASU in 2017.
James served on various boards and committees in his field. Of particular note, he was named a Fellow of the Association for Gerontology Education in 2007 and he served as the president of the Southern Gerontological Society in 2012-13.
James was an involved member of the Boone United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed singing in the choir. His favorite anthem was Amazing Grace (My Chains are Gone) by Chris Tomlin; James' life was definitely filled with many evidences of God's grace.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the church, Boone United Methodist Church on February 19th at 2 p.m. (471 New Market Blvd. Boone, NC 28607). For livestream info, please see the church's FB page. A second service will be held in Cincinnati on March 6th at 1 p.m. at College Hill Presbyterian Church, (5742 Hamilton Ave. 45224). For info on livestreaming, please contact Karen at kpeacockgirl@aol.com<mailto:kpeacockgirl@aol.com> or go to her FB page.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his honor to: Boone United Methodist Church, Boone, NC, Hospitality House, Boone, NC or the Alzheimer's Association. Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro was in charge of the arrangements.
