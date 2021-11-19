James D. Moretz

James David Moretz passed away peacefully Friday November 12, 2021 in Boulder, CO.
James was born in Germany on April 9, 1955 to James Howard Moretz and Rosa Lee Brown.
James graduated from Watauga High School in 1973 and went on to join the U.S. Army where he became an Air Traffic Controller. After the Army James attended Community College of Denver, CO where he studied Applied Science Electronic Technology. He went to work for JB Hunt as a dispatcher until he went to CTI of Charlotte where he retired.
James enjoyed watching his favorite football team Dallas Cowboys, reading, watching westerns and spending time with his family and playing golf. He was always willing to help out anyone where ever he could and thought about everyone but his self.
James is preceeded in death by his mother, father, brother Dick, brother-in-law Dennis and brother-in-law Norman.
James will be remembered by his daughters, Desirea (Mike) Varra, Kandace Moretz, his seven grandchildern, Isaiah, MaKayla, Colton, Anaya, Jeremy, Travis and Eli. His brothers Mike and James P. Moretz, sister Rosa Cason, niece Denise (Marty) Armstrong, nephew Chris (Lisa) McGarr, and Michael B. Moretz. Great neice Taylor McGarr and Charlie.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday December 4th, 2021 at 12 pm at Jont Brown Cementary.
