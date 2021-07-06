James Beard Tait, 83, of Boone, N.C., to Jacksonville, FL, and finally to Wadesboro, N.C., passed away on June 28, 2021 in Wadesboro.
A Celebration of Life was held 2:00pm Saturday July 3, 2021 at Deep Creek Baptist Church.
Jim was born in Carollton, AL to Reginald Lawrence Tait and Clyde Beard Tait (Polly). He was lovingly known as "Sonny" to his family. Jim met his loving wife of 56 years at Gardner-Webb College. They had two children, Melissa and Christopher. Jim was a member of the United States Air Force and later became a Chorus and Band teacher in Jacksonville FL, where he taught for 34 years.
Jim was an avid hobbyist, he loved building and flying model RC airplanes, fixing and piddling on small gas engines, playing trumpet, singing, telling stories, and whistling like no one else could.
He loved being a grandfather and he was a loving husband and caring father.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters, Regina and Mary Jane. Jim is survived by his wife, Judith Tait; children, Melissa (John) and Christopher (Sarah); grandchildren, Jared, Hailey, Jacob, Cadence, and Willow and several nephews.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to ALZ.org or Deep Creek Christian Academy.
