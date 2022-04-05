Jack Edwin Wiley, 79, of Russellton Road, Boone, N.C., passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at Missions Hospital in Ashville.
He was born January 10, 1943, in Nottoway County, Virginia. The son of the late Jesse Kyle and Velma Gertrude Beaver Wiley.
He is survived by his wife, Susie Mae Barrier Wiley of Boone; one daughter, Cynthia Wiley Kirk & husband, Michael Davis of Blowing Rock; one grandson, John Michael Kirk of Blowing Rock; one brother, Jim Wiley and wife, Sue; one sister-in-law, Martha Wiley of Forest, VA; two nephews, Lance Wiley of Crewe, VA, Josh & Tiffany Willey of Lynchburg, VA; three nieces, Dawn Amos & Rick of Greensboro, NC, Allison Rakos & Chad of Forest, VA, Charlene Fallen of Farmville, VA; one step-sister, Linda Fallen of Farmville, VA.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Wilson Wiley; one brother, David Allen Wiley.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Back Creek ARP Presbyterian Church, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wards Chapel Church, Crewe, Virginia.
Online condolences may be sent to the Wiley family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
