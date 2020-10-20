Iona (Ome) Titus died early Monday morning, October 5, 2020, in her Snaggy Mountain summer home, with and Bill Hopes and had three sisters and two brothers.
She and her first husband, Aaron Gordon, owned and operated a small credit clothing store, Daytona Clothing Company, from 1935 to 1972. Iona married her second husband, Bob Titus, in 1974. In her daughter and son by her side.
Iona was born in Amsterdam, New York, and moved to Daytona Beach, Florida with her sisters, a brother, and mother when she was twelve. She is the daughter of Helen 1981, she bought a small summer house on top of Snaggy Mountain in Boone, North Carolina. This became her summer home from May to October for the next thirty-nine years. She also lived five years in Watermann Village, Mt. Dora, Florida, before returning to the Daytona Beach area where she lived in the Aberdeen 55+ community on Clyde Morris Boulevard during the winters.
A Celebration of Life will be held at her Snaggy Mountain home on October 24, from 1 to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.