WATAUGA — Residents at the Bloomfield apartment complex have seen an injured bear rummaging around the dumpsters every day for the past week, according to representatives for the complex.
Heather Jones of Sofield Properties, which owns the complex in Blowing Rock between Boone and Tweetsie Railroad, said residents have been notified.
“It's a large open space,” Jones said. “The dumpster, where the bears been hanging out, is across the parking lot so it's not right on top of where they're having to go in and out of their unit.”
Jones said one of the residents said it looked like one of the bear's legs was hurt.
A member from Help Asheville Bears — a nonprofit based in Asheville that investigates reports of bears missing limbs or injured — plans to set up cameras at the apartment complex to see how injured the bear is and if it might need help.
“I'm going to go out there and set up some cameras so that we can get better images of this, see the injury a little closer and monitor this bear to make sure everything's okay,” said Jody Williams of Help Asheville Bears.
Once Williams sets up the cameras, he will be able to tell what potentially caused the injury.
This is not the first injured bear that has been spotted in the area. In April 2020, Help Asheville Bears received a report of a bear missing a limb in Banner Elk. Later in May, the organization posted about a different bear in the Banner Elk area that was missing a limb.
The organization offers rewards up to $10,000 for tips that lead to conviction of bear trappers, bear poachers and people who sell bear parts.
The first bear the organization documented was one that people in the Asheville are community called Peaches. William said she was a recent mother of three when she disappeared for a few weeks. When community members saw her again, she was skinny and missing half of her front right leg.
The next day, according to the organization website, the news organization WLOS released a report about a different mother bear who was missing her left leg which caused community members to speculate something was happening to these bears. Community members then created a fund and Facebook page to help find out what happened to the bears.
Williams said the organization has documented 23 bears with missing limbs with 14 of them around the Asheville area and at least two locally in the Watauga County area.
“We would love to help this bear,” Williams said about the bear spotted at the Bloomfield complex.
More information on Help Asheville Bears can be found at helpashevillebears.org/.
