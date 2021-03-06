The National Weather Service has issued a fire warning for Sunday, March 7.
A dry air mass will remain in place across western North Carolina through Sunday with breezy northwest winds of 15-25 mph during the afternoon and into the early evening. Fuel moistures continue to dry out as well, thus leading to increasing fire danger given the combined atmospheric conditions.
This includes Ashe, Watauga and Alleghany counties.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn on Sunday. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.