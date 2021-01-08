BOONE — The National Weather Service based out of Blacksburg, Va., is calling for 6-8 inches in Boone as a winter storm moves through much of the High Country.
Snow is expected for North Carolina and Southern Virginia through today including Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, Grayson, Carroll and Patrick. Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Stuart
Here are the businesses that are closed or are have delayed opening.
AppalCART:
AppalCART will not operate on Jan, 8, 2021 due to the inclement weather conditions.
Watauga County Public Schools
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute
Both the Caldwell and Watauga County campuses of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute are closed on Jan. 8.
AppHealthCare:
AppHealthCare offices in Ashe County are closed on Jan. 8. Watauga County offices will currently open at 10 a.m. and Alleghany County offices are on a regular schedule.
More information on current conditions can be found at www.weather.gov/rnk/winter?fbclid=IwAR1yZ3Tv67rf2J3fvVBSDyu_iKIrpODhBT49AzXKk9gon7BwOSc4V0r4HjA.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to
5 inches, with up to 8 inches in the mountains.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect temperatures between 28 and 33
degrees.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult especially in the higher
elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If drivers must travel, keep extra food, water and a blanket in the vehicle in case of an emergency.
Report snow accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at 1 (866) 215-4324. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg, Va., Facebook or tweet your report using #nwsrnk.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/rnk.
