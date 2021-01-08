NWS Jan. 8.png

The National Weather Service is calling for 4-8 inches of snow in the Ashe area on Friday, Jan 8. (Photo Courtesy NWS).

BOONE — The National Weather Service based out of Blacksburg, Va., is calling for 6-8 inches in Boone as a winter storm moves through much of the High Country.

Snow is expected for North Carolina and Southern Virginia through today including Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, Grayson, Carroll and Patrick. Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Stuart

Here are the businesses that are closed or are have delayed opening.

AppalCART:

AppalCART will not operate on Jan, 8, 2021 due to the inclement weather conditions.

Watauga County Public Schools

Watauga County Schools are operating on an Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day for Jan. 8. All students in-person or WVA who would have had direct instruction Jan. 8 will now join their classes remotely from home. Teachers and other instructional staff may choose to work remotely if needed. 
 
All K-8 in-person and WVA students will begin instruction at 10 a.m. and follow the schedule provided by their teachers. All high school in-person and WVA students will begin instruction at 10:30 a.m. Students who are on their flex days will continue to complete their flex day assignments like normal.
 
For more information about remote learning days, please visit our website at wataugaschools.org and click on Virtual/Remote Learning tab at the top.

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute

Both the Caldwell and Watauga County campuses of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute are closed on Jan. 8.

AppHealthCare

AppHealthCare offices in Ashe County are closed on Jan. 8. Watauga County offices will currently open at 10 a.m. and Alleghany County offices are on a regular schedule. 

Watauga County Library:
 
The Watauga County library announced it will be closed on Jan. 8. Ashe County and Wilkes County locations are also closed. 

More information on current conditions can be found at www.weather.gov/rnk/winter?fbclid=IwAR1yZ3Tv67rf2J3fvVBSDyu_iKIrpODhBT49AzXKk9gon7BwOSc4V0r4HjA.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to
5 inches, with up to 8 inches in the mountains.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect temperatures between 28 and 33
degrees.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult especially in the higher
elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If drivers must travel, keep extra food, water and a blanket in the vehicle in case of an emergency.

Report snow accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at 1 (866) 215-4324. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg, Va., Facebook or tweet your report using #nwsrnk.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather  information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/rnk.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.