Howard B. Johnson, Sr., 92, of Atlanta, GA and Blowing Rock, NC, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at his home in Blowing Rock.
Born June 16, 1928 in Nashville, TN, he was a son of the late Virgil Claire and Mamie Tabb Johnson and the husband of the late Carolyn Hamilton Johnson. Other than his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Claire Johnson and sisters, Mae Johnson, and Virginia White.
He was drafted into the Army in 1950 and served as a combat medic with the 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division in Korea where he earned the Bronze Star.
After leaving the Army in 1952, he was employed by the American Tobacco Company and went on to work in Pharmaceutical Sales and retired from Glaxo Smith Kline in the early nineties.
He spent most of his retirement volunteering for South East Guide Dogs, Inc.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his sons, Howard B. Johnson, Jr., and wife Mariesa; Stephen Johnson and Jay Johnson and wife Diva; granddaughters, Sara Quin Lewis, Kate, and Kara Johnson; grandson, Edward Johnson and Kevin Johnson and his Labrador, Andy.
The family will hold a private service at a later date. Memorials may be made to S.E. Guide Dogs, Inc, 4210 77th St., Palmetto, FL 34221, or Watauga County Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Johnson Family at hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.