BOONE — Appalachian State men’s basketball coach Dustin Kerns wants to make playing tough defense the entire game against any Holmes Center invader the cornerstone of the App State program.
South Alabama had a different idea. The Jaguars shredded the Mountaineers’ defense throughout its 78-70 victory over Appalachian State on Feb. 19. The Jaguars (17-11, 10-7 NWC) put up numbers against the Mountaineers (15-13, 9-8) that were eye-popping.
South Alabama made 17-of-21 shots — that’s 81 percent shooting — in the second half against App State’s mostly man-to-man defense. South Alabama also shot 59.1 percent from the field in the first half and 69.8 percent for the game.
The biggest reasons for the high percentage shooting were Jaguars scored 42 points from the paint, outscored App State 17-4 in fast breaks and outscored 24-14 in bench points. South Alabama held a 17-point lead, 64-47, with 7:26 left in the game.
“Our man defense is set up for a team like them,” Kerns said. “In our first game, we forced them to shoot 28 threes. We kept them out of the paint. They had 28 points in game one and tonight they had 42. They only shot 12 threes. They were getting downhill and I didn’t feel like zone was inactive. We went to it late in the second half, but disappointed in our man defense.”
Despite all that, Appalachian State made a last-ditch effort to steal the win by pulling to 74-66 with 1:29 left on back-to-back 3-point baskets from guard O’Showen Williams. That would be as close as the Mountaineers would get.
Williams nearly single-handedly kept the Mountaineers close. He scored 32 points by making 10-of-20 3-point baskets. The 10 3-pointers tied the App State individual record for most 3-pointers made in a game, which is shared by Ronshad Shabazz.
That was little solace to Williams, who would have rather won the game.
“I’ve never been worried about my stats,” Williams said. “I’ve always tried to help the team win. I didn’t help the team win today, so I’m not really about tying the 3-point record.”
The loss dropped the Mountaineers into a sixth-place tie with Texas-Arlington in the Sun Belt Conference standings with two league games left, both at the Holmes Center. The Mountaineers host Troy on Feb. 22 and Coastal Carolina on Feb. 29.
South Alabama moved into a fourth-place tie with Georgia Southern. Arkansas-Little Rock is alone in first place with a 12-4 league record. Georgia State is in a second-place tie with Texas State with 11-6 records.
Kerns spoke to the Mountaineers about the significance of the game when it came to the Sun Belt standings and possible conference tournament seedings, but would not use it as an excuse for losing the game.
“I’m not going to give our guys a cop-out with that as an excuse,” Kerns said. “I addressed it on Monday. We had three games at home, but we had one game at home. I addressed it Tuesday. I’m not going to take away from South Alabama’s play or give us an excuse for that.”
Just one other App State player, guard Adrian Delph, finished in double figures in scoring. He made 4-of-7 3-point shots and finished with 12 points. App State guard Justin Forrest, who is second in scoring average per game in the Sun Belt with 17.7 points per game, stumbled to a six-point game. He made 1-of-13 from the field, including missing all eight of his 3-point attempts, but made all four of his free throws.
South Alabama got 19 points from Josh Ajayi and 15 points from Trhae Mitchell. The Jaguars added 13 points off the bench from Andre Fox and 11 from Chad Loft.
South Alabama 79,
Appalachian State 70
South Alabama (17-11, 10-7 Sun Belt)
Ajayi 7-10 5-5 19, Mitchell 7-8 0-1 15, McGee 1-20-0 2, Locker 2-4 1-1 7, Lott 5-9 1-4 11, Fox 4-6 2-2 13, Pettway 3-3 3-5 9, Curry 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-43 12-18 78.
Appalachian State 70 (15-13, 9-8 (Sun Belt)
Johnson 3-9 0-1 2, Lewis 2-2 2-2 6, Seacat 3-4 0-0 6, Forrest 1-13 4-4 6, Williams 11-22 0-0 32, Delph 4-8 0-0 12, Gregory 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Bibby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 6-7 70.
Halftime score—South Alabama 37, App State 33. 3-point goals—South Alabama 6-12 (Fox 3-4, Locure 2-4, Mitchell 1-2, McGee 0-1, Ajayi 0-1), App State 14-36 (Williams 11-22, Ralph 4-7, Bobby 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Forrest 0-8). Rebounds—South Alabama 29 (Mitchell 6), App State 25 (Johnson 8). Assists—South Alabama 14 (Pettway 6), App State 18 (Johnson 6). Turnovers—South Alabama 14, App State 10. Total fouls—South Alabama 13, App State 16. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None. Att.—1,212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.