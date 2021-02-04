BOONE – Congratulations were in order Thursday afternoon for Watauga High School senior girls basketball power forward Chelsi Hodges. With parents, teammates, coaches and friends looking on, Hodges signed her letter of intent to attend Emory & Henry College and play basketball for the Wasps.
Located a few miles northeast of Abingdon and almost directly north of Damascus, Emory & Henry was founded in 1836, the oldest college in Southwest Virginia. Enrollment is just over 1,000 undergraduates and almost 300 graduate students.
That tiny size was one of the things that attracted Hodges to Emory & Henry.
“When I visited, it was so warm and welcoming, just like family,” she said of her first impressions and what drew her.
Hodges explained that after Watauga head coach Laura Barry sent videos out to several schools, the coaches at Emory & Henry were among the first to reach out for more information and a potential conflict. That led to the campus visit, and then the school sold itself.
On November 17, 2020, Emory & Henry issued a press release announcing plans to become a member of the South Atlantic Conference and transition to the NCAA Division II level in all NCAA-sanctioned sports. If the liberal arts college is accepted by the SAC, in addition to attending school only a little more than an hour from her hometown of Boone, Hodges will be competing with the Wasps against opposing teams mostly in the region, too. Other schools in the SAC include Anderson, Coker, Newberry, and Limestone in South Carolina; Catawba, Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars Hill, Wingate, and Queens University in North Carolina; Carson-Newman, Lincoln Memorial, and Tusculum in Tennessee; and the University of Virginia-Wise.
Currently, Emory & Henry offers student athletes competitive opportunities in 12 men’s and 12 women’s varsity sports as a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, at the NCAA Division III level. Once accepted by the SAC – a decision is expected by mid-July, according to a press release from the school – Emory & Henry would compete as a provisional SAC member for three years, beginning in August 2021, then gain full membership in August 2024.
Hodges said that once she visited the campus, she quickly made up her mind to enroll at Emory & Henry. She stated that the only other school she seriously considered was Mars Hill.
“Most importantly,” said Hodges, “I look forward to getting a great education while continuing to compete in basketball because Emory & Henry is ranked as one of the nation’s top liberal arts colleges.”
