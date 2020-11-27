BOONE — With five players in double figures scoring, including two with double-doubles, Appalachian State women’s basketball earned a season opening win on Wednesday, 74-68, over regional rival Charlotte at the Holmes Convocation Center.
It is the first time the distaff Mountaineers have started a season 1-0 since 2012-13 and big grins spread across the faces of head coach Angel Elderkin, now in her seventh season at the helm of App State women’s basketball, and two of her stars on the day, junior guard Lainey Gosnell and senior guard Pre Stanley as they met with reporters via Zoom.
Seven lead changes in the first half made for a tight, well-contested basketball game by halftime. The teams went into their respective locker rooms to talk things over during intermission with the 49ers holding a one-point edge, 32-31.
Through most of the third period, neither team could gain much of an advantage. Charlotte led by three, 42-39, with 5:32 remaining in the quarter when Charlotte senior guard Mariah Linney hit a pair of free throws after being fouled by App State senior guard Maya Calder.
But when Calder pulled down an offensive rebound on the other end of the court as Stanley missed a free throw and dished the ball off to redshirt junior guard Tiera Wilson, momentum began to shift the Mountaineers’ way. Wilson was fouled by Charlotte’s big 6-3 forward Dara Pearson and promptly made two free throws to put Appalachian ahead 44-42. The 49ers took the ball down the court, but senior guard Octavia Jett Wilson missed her layup attempt while driving the lane. The errant rock was collected by Mountaineer guard Brooke Bigott and suddenly the regular tenants of the Holmes Center were up by five, 47-42 when Wilson fought hard to the basket and was fouled while making her shot.
With just under two minutes left in the period, the Mountaineers went up by nine points when redshirt sophomore guard Janay Sanders finished off a fast break orchestrated by her teammates playing transition basketball.
Although Charlotte made it a one possession game with mini-runs midway through the final quarter, the last five minutes of the game are when Gosnell took over, accounting for nine points in the last 5:12.
For the game, Stanley finished with 20 points, six rebounds, and seven assists to lead the Mountaineers. Gosnell racked up 12 points, 10 rebounds and a steal, almost all of it in the second half after sitting out much of the first half in foul trouble.
Senior forward Michaela Porter also recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Other Mountaineers in double figures included Wilson (10 points, 3 steals) and Bigott (11 points, 6 rebound).
With only three players of 6-feet tall or taller, App State relies on speed, fitness and athleticism — and this year its roster depth to outpace opponents.
Despite a size disadvantage, Appalachian State pulled down 20 offensive rebounds that led to 24 second chance points.
Charlotte has no fewer than six players six-feet or taller. The 49ers were 21-9 in the 2019-20 abbreviated season. A 6-3 center, Jazmin Harris, led Charlotte with team-highs in scoring 19 points and collecting nine rebounds. Other 49ers in double figures included Linney (11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals), freshman guard Jacee Busick (12 points, 4 rebounds), and junior guard Jada McMillian (11 points, 4 rebounds).
The coronavirus pandemic hit college athletics hard this year and did not spare women’s basketball. Limited and delayed practices, severe restrictions on what they can and cannot do on and off the court, and playing to nearly empty arenas has taken its toll, psychologically.
In speaking with reporters afterward, Elderkin said she was proud of the way her athletes responded to playing against someone other than their own teammates and especially in competing well against a storied, established program like Charlotte.
After taking a few days off for Thanksgiving, Charlotte hosts Clemson on Monday (Nov. 30) in the first of three consecutive games against ACC opponents. They host Wake Forest on Thursday, Dec. 3 and travel to UNC-Chapel Hill on Dec. 6.
Appalachian State will return from Thanksgiving to host UN-Asheville on Sunday (Nov. 29) before going on the road to Virginia Tech on Friday, Dec. 4. Then they come back to the Holmes Center for two consecutive games, the first on Dec. 11 vs. Davidson, followed by Dec. 14 vs. North Carolina Central.
