BOONE —High Country 12 Steps programs invite all 12 step recovery participants and the community at large to attend the fall 12 step recovery seminar on Oct. 5. The free seminar will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 131 Big Valley St. in Boone.
The theme of the seminar is “Doing the Work: Living Life by Change, Not by Chance.” Four speakers and a DVD presentation will focus on aspects of intentionally moving forward in recovery. An event organizer said that speakers will share how they used the 12 step program to gain real freedom so they are not just surviving, but thriving. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share at the event potluck lunch. Various 12 step materials will be available for purchase.
This event evolved from the belief that regardless of which addictions or problems bring a person into the various rooms of recovery, the solution is the same: The Twelve Steps. For further information regarding attending this day of encouragement and inspiration with others on the road to recovery, contact Kelly R. at (828) 719-5312 and/or Chuck S. at (828) 263-4212.
