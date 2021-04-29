HAYWARD, Ore. — Along with her New Balance team’s training in Johnson City, Abbey D’Agostino Cooper’s work is paying off. A lot of her training is with Blowing Rock-based ZAP Endurance, an elite team of long distance runners sponsored by a professional running shoe company.
A Boone resident and 2021 Olympic hopeful, Cooper (née D’Agostino) placed second Saturday afternoon, April 24, at the Oregon Relays in the Women’s 5000 meters Twilight Grand Prix. Her recorded time of 15:13.27 seconds was a little less than 10 seconds off of her personal best of 15:03.85, which was established in 2015, at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium.
Second place may not be something a lot of elite athletes would celebrate, but most have not experienced the setbacks endured by Cooper. ZAP Endurance head coach Pete Rea said that he was pleasantly surprised at Cooper’s weekend performance in Hayward as she trains for another berth on the U.S. Olympics team, especially given the injuries from which she is recovering.
“I feel really blessed to have been able to run in this race and to have been so competitive at this point in my training,” said Cooper after the race. “My target was the 15:20 qualifying standard that allows me to compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials. While the 15:10 benchmark to run in the Olympic Games was in the back of my mind, that wasn’t really the objective for this race.”
Cooper said that the pacer, or “rabbit” for the Hayward race went out faster than expected.
“The pacer went out faster than we had been told she would,” said Cooper, “so that required an adjustment. I settled into the fourth to sixth place position in the pack. I wanted to keep in touch with the leaders, but really just wanted to run the race I had planned. I didn’t quite get the negative splits at the end that I was hoping for, so we have some more work to do in that regard, but overall I am satisfied with this performance, at this point in the season.”
Well on her way back from the 2016 injury and surgery, Cooper said that winning the race was not foremost in her mind because she knew that Eilish McColgan of Scotland was the favorite and had a personal best in the 14:40 range, some 23 seconds faster than her own personal best established before the 2016 Olympics.
“Eilish is a good runner with a personal best quite a bit better than mine. I didn’t know where she was in her training or what her goals for the race might be, but I had my own plan and my own goals for this one,” said Cooper.
Injured and inspired
In 2016, at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, during a women’s 5000 meters preliminary heat Cooper was severely injured (torn ACL and meniscus cartilage).
With about 1800 meters to go in the race, Cooper was running toward the back of a tightly bunched group of runners when New Zealand’s Nikki Hamblin fell immediately in front of her. Cooper tripped over her and fell awkwardly onto the track. With Hamblin still lying on the ground, Cooper initially got up and helped Hamblin to her feet, but as they both started to run again, the U.S. athlete collapsed due to her ankle and knee injuries. Although the New Zealand runner stayed behind to help, Cooper urged Hamblin to go on without her, then was able to recover enough for a limping jog across the finish line – and for a heartfelt hug shared by the two athletes from the other side of the world from each other after Cooper crossed the line.
The moment of sportsmanship earned both athletes an invitation into the final, which Cooper could not take advantage of because of her injuries. It also earned both recognition by the Paris-based International Fair Play Committee, as well as the No. 1 ranking in a YouTube video titled, “Top 10 Moments of Olympic Sporting Spirit.”
“The road back has not been as easy as I thought it would be since my ACL surgery in September of 2016. It’s not just getting your body back into shape, but getting your mind right, too. Did I think about calling it a career a few times? Sure, but those moments have been few. This is my calling.”
Back to training
After the Hayward race, Cooper flew to Flagstaff, Ariz., where she is training with other New Balance team members at high altitude for the next four weeks.
“I’ll return to Boone and Blowing Rock in late May. I love training with the ZAP Endurance team, as well as training with my coach over in Johnson City. As longer distance runners, the ZAP athletes are on a different schedule than me, but I try to train with them a few times a week and then go over to Johnson City a couple of times a week. Pete Rea is such a supportive coach who really cares about the athlete. And it is a lot of fun to run with their guys as well as their ladies. They help provide a support community off the track that is really important.”
Cooper’s training regimen in trying to make a second run at the Olympics has been methodical, said Rea, and it is reflected in her times. At a meet in Alpharetta, Ga., on April 3, 2021, she ran 1500 meters in 4:16.27, almost a full second better than her 2019 best at the shorter distance, but still off her pre-injury times of 4:14.46 in 2016 and personal best of 4:08.04 in 2015.
At the 5000 meters distance, Cooper’s time at the Oregon Relays is approximately eight and a half seconds better than her best 2019 time at the distance, 15:21.87, recorded in Concord, Mass., and the weekend’s performance is the third fastest time of her career, according to data posted at worldathletics.org.
On Feb. 13, 2021, she ran 3000 meters in 9:14.85 in a Chandler, Ariz. meet, a little more than 16 seconds off her personal best of 8:58.39 set in 2015, in Cork, Ireland, but on par with her 2014 time of 9:14.57 at a New Haven, Conn. Event.
The final results for the elite international field in the USATF Grand Prix Women’s 5,000 meters:
- 14:52.44 — Eilish McColgan (Great Britain and Northern Ireland)
- 15:13.27 – Abbey Cooper (U.S.)
- 15:17.13 – Amy-Eloise Markovc (Great Britain and Northern Ireland)
- 15:18.35 – Ednah Kurgat (U.S.)
- 15:18.67 – Natalia Hawthorn (Canada)
- 15:22.55 – Sara Hall (U.S.)
- 15:51.42—Elvin Kibet (U.S.)
- 16:09.06 – Alia Gray (U.S.)
- 16:5404 – Nuhamin Bogale (Ethiopia)
- DNF – Jessica Hull (Australia)
Rea reported that the 2021 Oregon Relays were the first major event held on the newly renovated and rebuilt Hayward Field. The previous track and field stadium was built in 1919. In 2018, the University of Oregon demolished the old facility and embarked on what the Wall Street Journal estimated was a $270 million renovation and rebuild. The construction project aimed at building a world-class track and field stadium was largely funded by Phil Knight (Nike Corp.), according to a March 8, 2021 article in the Portland Business Journal.
“I like the fact that they preserved the old Hayward Field footprint,” said Cooper of her experience in running in the newly renovated stadium. “It is really a wonderful facility and the colors are almost blinding. I don’t know how many seats there are, but they are all upholstered, too. But it is great that while everything is brand new and state-of-the-art, they kept a lot of the old stadium features in the same place. I was able to run quite a few times at the old Hayward Field, but even in being new there was an air of familiarity in the new stadium.”
