If it weren’t for the considerably large Russian nesting doll perched outside of the front door, the Golden Cockerel would be easy to miss despite being one of the biggest producers of nesting dolls in the world.
Located on NC Hwy 194 on the way out of Boone, there lies a gallery brimming with porcelain figurines, ornaments, toys and — of course – nesting dolls.
“This showroom is like a hidden treasure for the Boone community and the High Country,” said Walton Conway, founder and owner of The Golden Cockerel.
Conway, a North Carolina native, grew up in the midst of the Cold War and experienced the rising tensions between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.
“I just wanted to meet real, real people, real Russians and not in a political view, but just as a person,” Conway said. “I wanted to go be an ambassador for America to sort of break down these tensions.”
After moving to the United Kingdom as a freshman in college as a part of a study abroad program, Conway decided that he needed to continue traveling. He then moved to Germany and continued to travel through Poland, Czechoslovakia and Hungary.
“That gave me a taste for what it might be like,” Conway said. “Russia was like the most forbidden land, and I set my sights on learning Russian and going to Russia.”
After a couple of years of studying, Conway made it to Russia to teach English in 1991.
“And so began the cultural exchange,” Conway said.
Creating a Russian nesting doll business was not on Conway’s agenda as he got to Russia. Soon after his arrival, the Soviet Union began to fall.
Conway described the situation while he was there: the economy fell apart, inflation skyrocketed, and food was hard to come by.
“Well, everybody was in a panic,” he said. “So I decided to help some of my friends out by starting a business with them.”
After collectively deciding that Russian nesting dolls were the pinnacle of Russian tourism, he assembled the business.
With unemployment being so high due to the fall of the Soviet Union, many people were out on the streets selling nesting dolls to tourists. Conway and his friends began to buy the dolls off the street and resell them to other businesses.
As demand increased, the business continued to grow.
In 1993, Conway returned back to the United States. With his new job as an English professor at Appalachian State University, Conway waited to see if the nesting doll business would continue and prosper.
“It seemed to be thriving with a lot of interests,” Conway said. “So I quit teaching and then devoted full time to setting up a workshop in Russia.”
The Golden Cockerel was officially established in 1993. With their own workshop, the business was able to create their own designs and oversee quality and production.
Sourcing their nesting dolls from villages around St. Petersburg, the Golden Cockerel collaborates with more than 500 artists from all over Russia.
“Many, many different artists are represented here. Keeping a lot of hands busy,” Conway said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the doors of the Golden Cockerel were forced to close, as well as their workshop in Russia. With all of the uncertainty, Conway was concerned that they would have to shut down permanently, despite being in business for nearly 30 years.
Regardless of the pandemic, when the Golden Cockerel reopened, “there was a wave of retail energy”.
“Our gallery sales have like doubled,” Conway said. “Because we had a really good year, and because our production staff was at a minimum, we’re now struggling to make enough product to keep up with demand.”
In addition to the nesting dolls on the Golden Cockerel’s website, there are many vintage and rare nesting dolls that are featured in the gallery, as well as photographs demonstrating the process of their creation.
In terms of the eccentric and peculiar Russian nesting doll business, Conway said “the rest is history, as I say, and now I can’t figure out how to get out of it.”
The Golden Cockerel is located at 1651 NC Highway 194 N. in Boone. For more information, visit their website at goldencockerel.com.
