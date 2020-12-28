Mr. Henry Ike Johnson, 66, of Lenoir, N.C., passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at his home.
He was a native of Watauga County and the son of Daisy Townsend Johnson and the late Charlie Carter Johnson. Henry was employed at Fairfield Chair for over 40 years. He was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by an infant brother; and a sister in law, Jeanette Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda Townsend Johnson; one son, Jonathan Earl Johnson and wife, Daisha. He had two special grandchildren Brayden and Bella. His mother, Daisy Townsend Johnson; two brothers, Hughie Johnson of Foscoe, and Earl Johnson and wife, Sherry, of Banner Elk; three sisters, Mary Isaacs and husband, Carlton, of Zionville, Jackie Mitchell and husband, Ronnie, of Hudson, and Vivian Hodges and husband, Kenny, of Purlear. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.
Graveside services and burial for Henry Johnson will be conducted Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2 PM at Holy Communion Lutheran Church Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Robert Sain.
Friends may visit Austin & Barnes Tuesday morning from 10 AM until noon to pay respects and to sign the memorial register.
The family would like to thank Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Online condolences maybe shared with the Johnson family at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Johnson family.
