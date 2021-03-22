BLOWING ROCK — In a continuing series on Blowing Rock-focused nonprofits, this week the focus is on an organization known for its largesse: Blowing Rock Community Foundation.
According to the foundation's website, BRCF was founded in 1985 to raise funds that would directly benefit the Blowing Rock community by awarding college scholarships to deserving students and grants to support the missions of local 501c3 organizations. The scholarships and grants are awarded based on documented need, as well as merit.
During the years since its founding, BRCF has distributed $670,000 in grants to community organizations while also growing its endowment fund to over $3 million and almost $1.2 million in college scholarships to 109 recipients.
The foundation is now accepting applications for the next round of college scholarships, with the application deadline being April 16 to be received by BRCF. The scholarships will be announced in May.
In 2020, BRCF gave $13,500 to six organizations, including Blowing Rock Community Library Association, Blowing Rock C.A.R.E.S. food pantry, Blowing Rock Historical Society, The Hunger and Health Coalition, The Project Dance Company, and Mountain Alliance, Inc.
With the addition of four new scholarship recipients last spring, BRCF is supporting a total of 19 college students during the 2020-21 academic year.
The most recent scholarship recipients include Brooke Byrd, who is the fourth recipient of the Jane and Dan Wolfe Scholarship; Ashlyn Edmisten, the first recipient of the Tessien Family Scholarship; Catie Holder, the first recipient of the Jean and Walter Wilkinson Scholarship; and Tessa Trate.
BRCF scholarships are for each of the terms in which the students are enrolled, up to four years if a 4-year college or university, two years for a community college or vocational school of higher learning.
Of the 109 cumulative recipients of a BRCF scholarship, more than 90 percent have completed their bachelor’s or associate’s degrees, or are in the process of completing advanced degrees.
Of the more recent recipients completing their college programs, Zach Valet graduated last May from Appalachian State University, while three students graduated in December 2020: Nick Novacek and Drake Powell from North Carolina State University and Chloe Shaut from Appalachian State.
"Through the years," said current board of trustees chairwoman Sandy Miller, "the Community Foundation has done really important work in Blowing Rock and executed its mission exceptionally well. It is a joy to watch the young people we have aided with scholarships progress through their educations, matriculate, and join the workforce. There have been some really amazing individuals and some of them may not have had those opportunities without the support of so many people in Blowing Rock who care about the future of the communities we serve."
While the majority of BRCF's fundraising has resulted from its hosting of the Blowing Rock Community Foundation Days, including golf and tennis tournaments, as well as other fun special events like "Groovy Nights," the organization also accepts direct contributions, including named scholarships.
With no paid staff and very little in the way of administrative expense, nearly one hundred percent of charitable contributions go to the grants and scholarships mission.
For more information, visit the BRCF website: www.blowingrockcf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.