Helen Rose Bachman Barnes, 97, of Knollwood Drive, Boone, NC, passed away Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022 at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock.
Helen, one of 12 children, was born November 1, 1924 in Coshocton, Ohio to William Henry and Caroline Jacobs Bachman. She was an active member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church for more than 60 years and for many years was employed at Hunts Department Store in Boone.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Henson (Dennis) of Mountain City, TN, Caroline Shockley of Vilas, and Bob Barnes (Vivian), Margaret Barnes and Shirley Miller (Walter), all of Boone; her grandchildren, Allen Henson (Kelly), Shelia Swift (Greg), Bill Henson (Jennifer), David Shockley (Sarah), Melissa Cornett (Ricky) Nathan Barnes (Rebecca), Diane Coffman, Scott Miller (Chika), Emily Cunningham (Justin), and Garrett Miller; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady M. Barnes and grandson, Marc Shockley.
A Funeral Mass for Helen Barnes will be celebrated Friday afternoon, May 13, 2022, at 1 o’clock at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, officiated by Father Brendan Buckler.
Graveside services will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 7:30 at Austin & Barnes. The family respectfully requests no food and suggests those in attendance to please wear a mask.
The family suggests memorials to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or to the Father Frank Connolly Endowment Fund, in memory of Helen Barnes, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 259 Pilgrims Way, Boone, NC 28607.
