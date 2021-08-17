Hazel Horton King, 84, of Lyman, S.C., passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Regional Hospice Home.
She was the loving wife of Reverend Harold King for 67 years and the daughter of the late William and Ina Cox Horton.
Mrs. King was a retired LPN and was a member of Little Mountain Baptist Church. Hazel served in the ministry with her husband 55 years.
In addition to her husband, Hazel is survived by her sons, Kenneth W. King, Sr. and Kevin L. King; two grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son, Carroll King; grandson, Kenneth King, Jr.; six brothers and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1:30-2:45 PM Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Little Mountain Baptist Church, 1302 Little Mountain Road, Wellford, S.C., 29385 with the Service immediately following at 3:00 PM. The Rev. Doug Godfrey and The Rev. Ken Kirkley will officiate. Interment will be at the Little Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.livingwatersfh.com
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, Lyman, S.C.
