BOONE — Standing next to his wife, Charles Haynes was sworn in as the new Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court on June 1 at the Watauga County Court House.
Haynes was appointed to fill the clerk position by the Honorable Gary M. Gavenus April 14 after former clerk Diane Cornett Deal announced her retirement on April 12. Deal served in the position until the end of May.
“It’s a great honor to serve this state and serve this county and to have such great leadership before me,” Haynes said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Haynes was sworn in by Judge Rebecca Eggers-Gryder with his wife, Caitlin Haynes, holding a Bible.
Haynes, who has worked in the court system for about eight-and-a-half years, is filling out the reminder of Deal’s term, who was elected to a four year term in November 2018.
Haynes said he plans to run for election for the next term. It will be Haynes’ first election, and he said he is excited to run. According to the Watauga County Board of Elections, filing for the Clerk of Court position starts this year at noon on Dec. 6 and goes through noon on Dec. 17.
After Haynes was sworn in, he swore in his 14-person staff. When a new clerk takes office, Haynes said the staff also has to swear in again.
The Clerk of Superior Court is responsible for all record-keeping and clerical functions of the superior and district courts. According to the Clerk of Court’s office, the role also includes having exclusive original jurisdiction over probate of wills and administration of estates and hears special proceedings such as foreclosures, adoptions, competence proceedings, condemnations of private lands for public use, and sales of land for partition.
The role of Clerk of Superior Court also appoints guardians, schedules Small Claims Court, issues subpoenas and warrants, and receives money for fines, court costs and other court-related activities. To contact the office of the Clerk of Superior Court, call (828) 268-6600.
