Harvey Hodges, 88 of Sugar Grove, N.C., passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at his residence.
Born October 27, 1932, in Watauga County, he was a son of Arlie & Wilma Hayes Hodges.
Mr. Hodges retired as the maintenance supervisor from the North Carolina DOT and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Harvey loved his family, but most of all, his wife of 70 years, Reba. He was well known for his love of horses and his ability to train a good work horse. Harvey truly enjoyed hard work on his farm. He loved bluegrass music and sang in a gospel quartet with his family. Harvey never failed to help anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Wilburn Hodges; and four sisters, Eude (Jo) Proffitt, Carmen Windburn, Helen Perry and Edna Lee Herman.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Reba Thomas Hodges; children, Elizabeth Gail Redwine and husband, Donnie, of Vilas, Ricky Hodges and wife, Mary, of Kingston, MO, Brenda Coffey of Mountain City, TN, and Janet Mahala and husband, Barney, of Laurel Bloomery, TN; grandchildren, Roy Isley and wife, Lisa, Joseph Isley and wife, Melissa, Pamela Isley Hayes, Patricia McFall, Samuel Coffey and wife, Samantha, Kerry Lawing, Audrea Combs and husband, Shannon, Briana Blackwelder and husband, Garrett, and Aleena Boone; and seventeen great grandchildren; brothers, Roy Lee Hodges, and Arlie B. Hodges and wife, Glenda; sisters, Eloise Cornett, Carol Jean Greer and husband, Ronald, Sandi McGuire and husband, Baxter, Peggy Gilliam, and Cathy Shell and husband. Ed; and sister-in-law, Lois Hodges. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to pandemic concerns, funeral services will be private. Memorial services for Harvey will be scheduled and announced at a later date. The family suggests memorials may be made to Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center, 7156 NC Hwy 194 S, Banner Elk, NC 28604.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hodges family.
